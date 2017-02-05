Davis Cup, Canada v Great Britain: Vasek Pospisil beats Dan Evans to force decider

  • From the section Tennis
Vasek Pospisil
Pospisil was ranked inside the world's top 30 two years ago

Canada's Vasek Pospisil played superbly to beat Dan Evans and level the Davis Cup first-round tie against Great Britain at 2-2 - forcing a deciding fifth rubber in Ottawa.

Pospisil, ranked 133rd, beat world number 45 Evans 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in the fourth match of the tie.

The outcome will now be decided by the final match between Kyle Edmund and Canada's 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov.

The winners of the tie will travel to France for a quarter-final in April.

Both Britain and Canada are without their leading players in Ottawa, as world number one Andy Murray recuperates after the Australian Open and number four Milos Raonic is injured.

  • Watch highlights on BBC Two at 23:15 GMT on Sunday

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Tennis coverage

Scores, Results & Draws

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Flag team playing

Flag American Football Training Sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired