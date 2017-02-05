BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Belgium beat Germany but celebrate early in late drama
Belgium celebrate early in late drama
- From the section Tennis
Belgium's Steve Darcis celebrates too early in a dramatic fourth set tie-break against Germany's Alexander Zverev but eventually wins 2-6 6-4 6-4 7-6 (10-8) on his fourth match point.
WATCH MORE: 5 best shots as Inglot and Murray win doubles
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired