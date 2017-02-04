BBC Sport - Davis Cup: Five best shots as Dom Inglot and Jamie Murray win doubles

Five best shots as Inglot and Murray win doubles

Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot put Great Britain 2-1 up against Canada with victory in Saturday's Davis Cup doubles contest in Ottawa.

