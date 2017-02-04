Davis Cup: Great Britain to play France if they beat Canada

France captain Yannick Noah (left) celebrates with Pierre-Hugues Herbert after their victory in Tokyo

Davis Cup: Canada v Great Britain Venue: TD Place Arena, Ottawa Dates: 3-5 February

Great Britain will play France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals if they win their tie against Canada.

France won their tie against Japan with a day to spare after Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles to give them an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Australia are also through to the last eight where they will play either the United States or Switzerland.

The remaining six ties will be decided over the weekend. The US are 2-0 up while GB are 1-1 with Canada in Ottawa.

Champions Argentina are 2-0 down at home to Italy. Belgium and Croatia, and Spain and Germany, were both tied at 1-1 after Friday's singles rubbers, while Serbia, who have world number two Novak Djokovic in their team, lead Russia 2-0.