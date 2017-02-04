BBC Sport - Davis Cup, Canada v Great Britain: Vasek Pospisil beats Kyle Edmund - best points
Pospisil beats Edmund - best points
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best of the action as Canada's Vasek Pospisil upsets Great Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-1 7-6 (7-3) to level their best-of-five Davis Cup tie.
