BBC Sport - Davis Cup, Canada v Great Britain: Dan Evans beats Denis Shapovalov in opener
Five best shots as Evans beats Shapovalov
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best of the action as Dan Evans sees off Canada's 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to win his first match as Great Britain's Davis Cup number one.
READ MORE:Evans gives Britain early lead over Canada in Davis Cup
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired