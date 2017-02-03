Davis Cup, Canada v Great Britain: Dan Evans beats Denis Shapovalov in opener

Dan Evans last won a Davis Cup match against Russia in 2013

Davis Cup: Canada v Great Britain Venue: TD Place Arena, Ottawa Dates: 3-5 Feb Time: 20:00 GMT on Friday Friday's coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online from 20:00 and BBC Two from 23:05, plus follow text updates on the BBC Sport website.

Dan Evans saw off Canada's 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to win his first match as Great Britain's Davis Cup number one.

The world number 45 won 6-3 6-3 6-4 to give the visitors an early lead in the best-of-five World Group first-round tie in Ottawa.

Evans is the highest-ranked player in the absence of world number one Andy Murray and number three Milos Raonic.

Kyle Edmund takes on Vasek Pospisil in Friday's second singles match.

Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot are scheduled to face Daniel Nestor and Pospisil in Saturday's doubles contest, before the reverse singles on Sunday.

More to follow.