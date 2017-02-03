Davis Cup calendars 'need adjusting'

The 2017 Davis Cup starts on Friday with Dan Evans leading Great Britain into action against Canada.

However, both teams are missing their top-ranked players with Britain's Andy Murray and Canada's Milos Raonic recovering from their Australian Open exploits.

Murray was beaten in the fourth round, while Raonic injured an abductor muscle in his quarter-final defeat by Rafael Nadal.

Judy Murray, Andy's mother and his former tennis coach says the Davis Cup schedule need a complete overhaul. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It’s a question of adjusting the calendar so that the Davis Cup ties don’t come immediately after the Grand Slams."