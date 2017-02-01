Davis Cup: Andy Murray to sit out first-round tie against Canada

Andy Murray helped Great Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015

Davis Cup: Canada v Great Britain Venue: TD Place Arena, Ottawa Dates: 3-5 Feb Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TV and online, plus follow text updates on the BBC Sport website.

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith has confirmed Andy Murray will not compete for Great Britain in this weekend's tie against Canada.

Smith left the door open for the world number one who had intimated he needed time to recuperate.

"It's the right thing for him to do what he's doing, stay at home, get some rest," said Smith.

Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot make up Britain's team for their first-round tie in Ottawa.

Smith added: "We've got so much confidence in what they can do.

"We all miss Andy because he is such a great influence on the team both on and off the court. Like we saw last year [in the match against Serbia when he watched as a spectator], he puts a lot of interest and care into this team."

In theory, Andy Murray could have been added to the squad up until the draw on Thursday.

World number three Milos Raonic pulled out of the Canadian team with an injury, meaning the hosts are without a top-100 singles player.