Johanna Konta: British number one returns to Nottingham Open

Johanna Konta reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last month before losing to eventual winner Serena Williams

British number one Johanna Konta will play all three Wimbledon warm-up events in England this year.

Konta, the first British woman to reach the top 10 in the world rankings in 32 years, has confirmed her place at the Aegon Open in Nottingham and will then play in Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The 25-year-old world number 10 said: "The grass-court season is one of my favourites.

"This series of tournaments ahead of Wimbledon provides great preparation."

She added: "Tournaments like Birmingham, Eastbourne, and Nottingham have such an incredible history, you just need to look at the roll of honour to see that, and you can sense that when you step on court."

The Aegon Nottingham Open at the Nottingham Tennis Centre starts on 10 June.

Konta was beaten in the second round last year, losing 6-4 7-5 to Zheng Saisai of China, having reached the quarter-finals in 2015.