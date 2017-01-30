Serena Williams picked as greatest female player of the Open era by BBC Sport users

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Serena beats Venus to make history

Serena Williams has been picked as the greatest female tennis player of the Open era by BBC Sport users.

We asked you to rank the seven women who have won the most major titles, with 49% choosing Williams as their first pick.

The 35-year-old American secured her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday, taking her past Steffi Graf in the all-time list of major winners in the professional era.

Graf came in second with 35%, while Martina Navratilova - who has 18 titles to her name - was third on the list with 10%.

"Serena is the greatest because this era is so much more competitive than previous eras," says BBC Sport presenter Sue Barker, herself a former French Open champion.

"The pace she generates - her serve is without question the greatest ever - combined with her movement and her power, she pushes her opponents constantly on the back foot."

Williams has won seven titles in Australia, three at the French Open, seven at Wimbledon and six at the US Open.

Chris Evert, Monica Seles, Billie Jean King and Margaret Court were also on BBC Sport's shortlist.