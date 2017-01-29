BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

Federer beats Nadal in thriller - best moments

Roger Federer wins his 18th Grand Slam title, and first for five years, with a thrilling five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

MATCH REPORT: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title

