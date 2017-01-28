BBC Sport - Australian Open: Serena Williams beat sister Venus in final

Highlights: Serena beats Venus to make history

Serena Williams beat sister Venus in straight sets to win her seventh Australian Open and an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

MATCH REPORT: Serena Williams beats Venus Williams to set Grand Slam record

  From the section Tennis
