BBC Sport - Australian Open: Serena Williams beat sister Venus in final
Highlights: Serena beats Venus to make history
- From the section Tennis
Serena Williams beat sister Venus in straight sets to win her seventh Australian Open and an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam singles title.
MATCH REPORT: Serena Williams beats Venus Williams to set Grand Slam record
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired