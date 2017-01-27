Relieve some memorable points from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's famous 2008 Wimbledon final, regarded as one of the greatest tennis matches in history.

READ MORE:Nadal wins epic to set up Federer final

COVERAGE:Listen to live coverage of Sunday's Australian Open men's final from 08:30 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live/online, with highlights at 13:00 on BBC Two/online.

Available to UK users only.