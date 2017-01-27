Australian Open 2017: Rafael Nadal to meet Roger Federer in final after epic win

Nadal has reached his 21st Grand Slam final - equalling Novak Djokovic in second place behind Federer (28)

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online.

Rafael Nadal set up a much-anticipated Australian Open final against old rival Roger Federer with an epic, five-set semi-final win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Spaniard won 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in almost five hours to reach a first Grand Slam final since 2014.

Dimitrov's wait to reach a maiden Slam final continues after Nadal, 30, inflicted his first defeat of the year.

Nadal, who is attempting to win a 15th major title, will face Swiss rival Federer, 35, in Melbourne on Sunday.

"I never dreamed to be back in the final of the Australian Open," said Nadal.

"It is a very special thing for both of us to be playing again in a major final. Neither of us probably thought we would be here again."

The ninth seed will meet Federer, who needed five sets to beat compatriot Stan Wawrinka in Thursday's first semi-final, in Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena at 08:30 GMT.

As well as a day's extra rest, Federer spent an hour less on court during his semi-final than Nadal, having beaten three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka in a comparatively quick three hours and five minutes.

Both Nadal and Dimitrov showed incredible endurance in a match during which neither man looked like wilting.

That's right up there with the best matches I've ever seen John McEnroe Eight-time Grand Slam winner

Eventually the 25-year-old Bulgarian buckled first - losing his serve at 4-4 in the deciding set - as Nadal wrapped up victory with his third match point at almost 00:45 local time.

Nadal dropped to his knees at the baseline in celebration, bringing a charged Rod Laver Arena to its feet, when Dimitrov sent a forehand long.

His victory means all four singles finalists are aged 30 or over, with 35-year-old Serena Williams meeting sister Venus, 36, in the women's final on Saturday.

Melbourne ready for 'Fedal' final

Much of the talk before Friday's second semi-final centred around the prospect of Nadal meeting Federer for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final.

The pair dominated the men's game between 2004 and 2010, before Novak Djokovic's emergence, and have provided many memorable duels over the past 13 years.

However, few would have suggested a fortnight ago they would be reunited in the first major final of 2017.

Federer is making his competitive return in Melbourne after six months out with a knee injury, while Nadal has also struggled with form and injury over the past couple of years.

But both men have disproved the notion the combination of ageing bodies and physical problems would prevent them from challenging again for major honours.

Nadal showed few signs of fatigue in his marathon win against Dimitrov, while Federer needed five sets and over three hours to overcome compatriot Wawrinka in Thursday's semi-final.

Now they have been rewarded with their first Slam showpiece since the French Open in 2011.

Nadal has won 23 of his 34 matches against long-time rival Federer, including the 2009 Australian Open final

