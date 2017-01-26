BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka to reach final

Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as Roger Federer beats fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 to reach the Australian Open final and stay on course for an 18th Grand Slam title.

