BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka to reach final
Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as Roger Federer beats fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 to reach the Australian Open final and stay on course for an 18th Grand Slam title.
