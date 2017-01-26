BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Williams sisters relishing ninth Grand Slam final meeting
Williams sisters relish ninth major final
- From the section Tennis
Venus and Serena Williams are relishing the prospect of competing against each other in the 2017 Australian Open final, describing it as "the moment" of their careers.
Available to UK users only.
READ MORE: Venus & Serena Williams to meet in ninth Grand Slam final
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired