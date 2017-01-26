BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Williams sisters relishing ninth Grand Slam final meeting

Williams sisters relish ninth major final

Venus and Serena Williams are relishing the prospect of competing against each other in the 2017 Australian Open final, describing it as "the moment" of their careers.

