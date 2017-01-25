BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Mirjana Lucic-Baroni reaches semi-finals
The inspirational story behind Lucic-Baroni's return to form
- From the section Tennis
BBC Sport charts the return to form of 34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who will face Serena Williams in the last four of the Australian Open, 18 years after her last Grand Slam semi-final appearance.
READ MORE: Lucic-Baroni 'in shock' at return to semis
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired