BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Mirjana Lucic-Baroni reaches semi-finals

The inspirational story behind Lucic-Baroni's return to form

  • From the section Tennis

BBC Sport charts the return to form of 34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who will face Serena Williams in the last four of the Australian Open, 18 years after her last Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

