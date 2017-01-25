Davis Cup: Milos Raonic may not play for Canada against Great Britain

Milos Raonic left the court for treatment during his defeat by Rafael Nadal

Davis Cup, Canada v Great Britain Venue: TD Place Arena, Ottawa Dates: 3-5 Feb Coverage: BBC TV, Radio 5 live & BBC Sport website

World number three Milos Raonic could miss Canada's Davis Cup tie against Great Britain next week.

Raonic, 26, injured an abductor muscle in Wednesday's straight-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

He said his participation in the first-round meeting from 3-5 February in Ottawa is "very much up in the air".

Britain are without world number one Andy Murray after he was not included in Leon Smith's squad.

Murray, 29, is set to recuperate following his shock exit from the Australian Open against Mischa Zverev.