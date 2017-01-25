BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Konta 'enjoyed' quarter-final experience
Konta 'enjoyed' quarter-final experience
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Johanna Konta is upbeat despite her quarter-final loss to Serena Williams at the Australian Open, saying she "enjoyed" the experience.
MATCH REPORT:Williams beats Konta to reach semi-finals
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired