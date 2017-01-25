Australian Open 2017: Mirjana Lucic-Baroni beats Karolina Plisokva to reach semi-finals

Lucic-Baroni won the Australian Open doubles title in 1998

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

Croatia's unseeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni upset Czech fifth seed Karolina Plisokva to reach the Australian Open semi-finals - 18 years after she reached the same stage at Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old beat Plisokva 6-4 3-6 6-4, and goes on to face Serena Williams or Johanna Konta.

Lucic-Baroni hardly played in the early years of the century because ofa series of personal issues.

"I can't believe this, this is crazy," said the world number 79.

"The only thing I can say is god is good. I can't believe I'm in the semi-finals again. I feel a little bit in shock right now.

"I know this means a lot to every player but to me this is overwhelming, this has truly made my life and everything bad that has happened OK."

Lucic-Baroni was a tennis prodigy, winning junior titles at the Australian and US Opens, and winning the Australian Open doubles with Martina Hingis in 1998.

She went on to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon the following year, losing to Steffi Graf.