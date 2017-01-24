BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Mischa Zverev - five best shots
Federer beats Zverev - 5 best shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch five of the best shots from four-time champion Roger Federer's 6-1 7-5 6-2 win over unseeded Mischa Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
READ MORE: Federer wins to set up Wawrinka semi-final
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired