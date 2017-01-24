BBC Sport - Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Mischa Zverev - five best shots

Federer beats Zverev - 5 best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots from four-time champion Roger Federer's 6-1 7-5 6-2 win over unseeded Mischa Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

READ MORE: Federer wins to set up Wawrinka semi-final

Available to UK users only.

