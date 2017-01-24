Davis Cup: Andy Murray set to miss Britain's World Group tie in Canada

Murray's hopes of a first Australian Open title ended with a shock defeat by Mischa Zverev

Davis Cup, Canada v Great Britain Venue: TD Place Arena, Ottawa Dates: 3-5 Feb Coverage: BBC TV, Radio 5 live & BBC Sport website

World number one Andy Murray is set to miss Britain's Davis Cup tie in Canada next month as he recuperates following his shock exit at the Australian Open.

Murray, who lost to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round in Melbourne, played a packed schedule in the second half of 2016 to reach the top of the rankings.

In Murray's absence, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund would play singles in the tie, which begins on 3 February in Ottawa.

"He's gone through an awful lot," GB captain Leon Smith told BBC Sport.

"Not just now but in the months towards the end of 2016.

"And there's not a lot of time to allow everything to recover because of the need to get pre-season in, so rest and recovery and then training up for the rest of the season are important."

Smith will announce the team for the World Group first-round tie on Tuesday, with doubles players Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot likely to feature alongside Evans and Edmund.

World number three Milos Raonic is Canada's leading player, with Peter Polansky and Vasek Pospisil ranked outside the top 100.

Murray won 11 of a possible 12 points when he led Britain to their first Davis Cup victory for 79 years in 2015, and the Scot played in two of three ties last year as they reached the semi-finals.

"There's no let-up, and especially when it's in Ottawa - where the logistics of it make it challenging," added Smith.

"There's a lot of people, whether it's Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori, Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka, having to look at the schedule and figure out what is best for them to be able to go through the whole year."