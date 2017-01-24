Australian Open 2017: Stan Wawrinka beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach semi-finals

Wawrinka has won a Grand Slam title in each of the past three seasons

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan

Stan Wawrinka remains on course to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles after beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The Swiss fourth seed, who claimed his third major title at last year's US Open, won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-2 to set up a potential match with Roger Federer.

Four-time champion Federer takes on unseeded German Mischa Zverev in the second quarter-final at 08:00 GMT.

Wawrinka won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2014.

He has since added victories at the French Open in 2015 and the US Open last September, and is rated by many as the favourite in Melbourne following surprise defeats for Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

The 31-year-old edged a tight opening set against Tsonga, with the pair appearing to exchange words after the tie-break.

It appeared as though Tsonga was fighting back when he finally broke serve to lead 4-3 in the second set, but Wawrinka snuffed out the danger with two successive breaks for a two-set lead.

An early break was enough to give Wawrinka the final set and he closed out a straightforward win to reach an eighth Grand Slam semi-final.

On the possibility of facing friend and compatriot Federer, he said: "Playing in a semi here is always special - I won my first Grand Slam here in font of amazing fans. If it's against Roger, I hope a few will cheer for me."