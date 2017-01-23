Australian Open 2017: David Goffin beats Dominic Thiem to reach quarter-final

From the section

Goffin lost to Roger Federer in the fourth round last year

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

David Goffin became the first Belgian man to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals with a four-set win over Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem.

The 26-year-old 11th seed won 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 6-2 in soaring temperatures on Rod Laver Arena.

Goffin will next play the winner of the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Denis Istomin, who beat Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Third seed Milos Raonic and ninth seed Rafael Nadal feature later on Monday.