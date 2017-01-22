BBC Sport - Australian Open: Dan Evans was 'flagging' against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Evans 'flagging' in defeat by Tsonga

  • From the section Tennis

Great Britain's Dan Evans says he found it tough going against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as his Australian Open journey came to an end against the 12th seed in the fourth round.

READ MORE: Evans' Australian run ended by Tsonga

Top videos

Video

Evans 'flagging' in defeat by Tsonga

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Murray shock Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Video

Masters final: The story so far

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker

Video

Masters 2017: What is your shot of the tournament?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

I apologise, I should've shut up! - Wenger

Video

Championship Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

O'Sullivan's incredible three-cushion escape

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Zverev deserved to win - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Tears as Brazil plane crash team play again

  • From the section News
Video

Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Puel praises 'perfect' Southampton performance

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Running in Locke Park

Redcar Junior parkrun

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired