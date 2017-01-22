BBC Sport - Andy Murray: Watch Australian Open loss to Mischa Zverev highlights
Highlights: Murray shock Australian Open exit
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as world number one Andy Murray suffers a shock defeat in the fourth round of the Australian Open against Germany's Mischa Zverev.
