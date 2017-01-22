BBC Sport - Andy Murray: Watch Australian Open loss to Mischa Zverev highlights

Highlights: Murray shock Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis

Watch highlights as world number one Andy Murray suffers a shock defeat in the fourth round of the Australian Open against Germany's Mischa Zverev.

WATCH MORE: Zverev deserved to win - Murray

READ MORE: Murray knocked out of Australian Open

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Murray shock Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Video

Masters final: The story so far

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker

Video

Masters 2017: What is your shot of the tournament?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

I apologise, I should've shut up! - Wenger

Video

Championship Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

O'Sullivan's incredible three-cushion escape

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Zverev deserved to win - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Tears as Brazil plane crash team play again

  • From the section News
Video

Is Perry's escape 'better than a 147'?

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Puel praises 'perfect' Southampton performance

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All
Running in Locke Park

Redcar Junior parkrun

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired