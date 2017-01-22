BBC Sport - Australian Open: Andy Murray on shock defeat by Mischa Zverev
Zverev deserved to win - Murray
- From the section Tennis
World number one Andy Murray says his shock defeat at the Australian Open is tough to take but is full of praise for Mischa Zverev after the German beat him in four sets in the fourth round.
Watch highlights from Murray's game against Zverev from 17:15 GMT, on BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and this website.
READ MORE:Murray knocked out of Australian Open
