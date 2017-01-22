Johanna Konta can win Grand Slam - coach Wim Fissette

Konta beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to reach the last 16 in Melbourne

Johanna Konta's new coach Wim Fissette says he is convinced the British number one can win a Grand Slam.

The 25-year-old plays Russian Ekaterina Makarova in the Australian Open last 16 on Monday at 02:00 GMT.

The winner could face 22-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

"I started working with her because I really believe she can [win a Grand Slam] if she keeps getting better like this," said Fissette.

"She has the game. It's always great to see a girl who has a very big first serve, a very big second serve - which girl can do that?

"She has big ground strokes, not many weaknesses, and I also saw her as somebody who is very hard-working and very disciplined."

Fissette is working with Konta for the first time at a major tournament after she made a surprise decision to replace Spaniard Esteban Carril towards the end of 2016, despite having had the most successful year of her career so far.

Belgian coach Fissette, 36, was an undistinguished player but is renowned for his tactical nous and motivational ability, working with Grand Slam winners Victoria Azarenka and Kim Clijsters, and coaching Sabine Lisicki to the 2013 Wimbledon final.

Media playback is not supported on this device Australian Open: Five best shots from Johanna Konta 'masterclass'

Konta, the last Briton in the men's or women's singles draw after Andy Murray and Dan Evans exited on Sunday, has been in impressive form in Melbourne and has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

And Fissette believes that the world number nine can deal with the pressure of being tipped for greater things.

"I know Jo is more humble," he added. "She always speaks about the process and wanting to get better and of course that is for me the way she will win a Grand Slam one day

"But I also had to tell her 'you can win a Grand Slam'. That is my job, to give her the belief, and beating players like [Agnieszka] Radwanska and [Caroline] Wozniacki, that will give her a lot of confidence."

"I welcome that of course. I always like when people speak about my player as a contender for the Slam and I think Jo should welcome that too.

"It will be interesting to see how Jo reacts but she will have to handle it. She has no choice."