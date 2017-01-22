Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams beats Mona Barthel to reach quarter-finals

From the section

Williams finished runner-up to her sister Serena in Melbourne in 2003

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

Venus Williams swept aside Germany's Mona Barthel to reach the quarter-finals for the Australian Open for the seventh time.

The 36-year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3 7-5 in Melbourne.

Williams - the oldest player in the women's singles - next faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 6-3.

World number one and defending champion Angelique Kerber plays American Coco Vandeweghe later on Sunday.

Seventh seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the remaining match in the top half of the draw.