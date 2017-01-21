BBC Sport - Australian Open: Johanna Konta beats Caroline Wozniacki

Five best shots from Konta 'masterclass'

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots from Johanna Konta's impressive 6-3 6-1 win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

READ MORE:Konta races past Wozniacki in Melbourne

