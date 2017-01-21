Australian Open 2017: Johanna Konta beats Caroline Wozniacki to reach last 16

Konta reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last year

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

Britain's Johanna Konta saw off former world number one Caroline Wozniacki with a stunning display to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Konta, seeded ninth, won nine games in a row on her way to beating the Danish 17th seed 6-3 6-1 in 75 minutes.

It was an eighth successive victory for the Briton, who won the title in Sydney in the build-up to Melbourne.

Konta will face Ekaterina Makarova next after the Russian upset sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-3.

Serena Williams - a potential quarter-final opponent for Konta - earlier beat fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1 6-3.

