Australian Open 2017: Johanna Konta beats Caroline Wozniacki to reach last 16
|Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan
Britain's Johanna Konta saw off former world number one Caroline Wozniacki with a stunning display to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
Konta, seeded ninth, won nine games in a row on her way to beating the Danish 17th seed 6-3 6-1 in 75 minutes.
It was an eighth successive victory for the Briton, who won the title in Sydney in the build-up to Melbourne.
Konta will face Ekaterina Makarova next after the Russian upset sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-3.
Serena Williams - a potential quarter-final opponent for Konta - earlier beat fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6-1 6-3.
