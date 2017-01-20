Dan Evans: Britain's latest tennis star snubbed by Kevin Pietersen

Media playback is not supported on this device Evans: The Brit who bought his own kit marches on

Four days ago, Dan Evans was not exactly a household name.

The British tennis player had just reached his first ATP final and moved to number 51 in the world rankings.

But that was not enough to get a photograph with former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen, who turned down Evans' request when they met outside a restaurant in Melbourne this week.

However, the 26-year-old might soon be the one getting asked for selfies after his stunning start to the Australian Open.

Evans caused a shock when he reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) win over Australian 27th seed Bernard Tomic on Friday.

The Birmingham-born player will pocket at least $130,000 (£79,000) for reaching the fourth round, regardless of whether he beats France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

But the British number three was a little rankled by the snub from the batsman, 35, who is in Australia to play for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

"There was some serious rage for about 20 minutes after that happened," said Evans.

"He didn't want me to have my picture with him. Quite funny, isn't it, how things work out? He was my favourite cricketer until that point.

"I think he was worse for wear, That was his excuse when he replied [on Twitter]. It was so embarrassing, as well. He didn't even just say, 'No'. He handed me off, as well."

Evans' career in stats

Best Grand Slam results Australian Open: Fourth round (2017) Wimbledon: Third round (2016) French Open: First qualifying round (2014) US Open: Third round (2013, 2016)

'He would have been proud of my efforts'

Dan Evans pointed to the sky after his victory over Bernard Tomic

Immediately after winning the final point of the match against Tomic, Evans was overcome with emotion and was seen pointing up to the sky.

He later revealed it was a tribute to his former coach Julien Hoferlin, who died of cancer last year.

In 2014 Hoferlin criticised Evans, saying tennis was just a "brief interlude in his life".

Speaking after his victory on Friday, Evans told the BBC: "When he [Horferlin] coached me I didn't give 100% at the time and there was off-court stuff he wasn't happy with.

"I wish he could have seen what happened tonight, he would have been proud of my efforts. He always said I could do it and that I should be playing top-40 tennis. Tonight was for him."

Evans deals with nuisance spectator

Evans managed to overcome being distracted by an unruly spectator at the Hisense Arena.

"This guy was coughing as I was throwing the ball up, as well as screaming at me when I was losing points," he said.

Evans was also asked about comments from Tomic's father and coach, John, who once told him he was not good enough to train with his son.

The British number three said Tomic Sr congratulated him in the changing room after the match.

"It was nice of him," added Evans. "I didn't have a problem with him at all, to be honest. It was his opinion."