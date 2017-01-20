Australian Open 2017: Andy Murray beats Sam Querrey to reach round four

Murray is ranked number one at a Grand Slam for the first time

Top seed Andy Murray made short work of American Sam Querrey to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open.

The Briton, 29, won 6-4 6-2 6-4 on the Hisense Arena, the third show court at Melbourne Park.

Murray, who hopes to finally win the title after finishing runner-up five times, goes on to face Germany's Mischa Zverev, the world number 50.

Fellow Briton Dan Evans takes on Australian 27th seed Bernard Tomic later on Friday.

"I felt better and better as the match went on in terms of my movement," said Murray, who had turned his ankle during his previous match.

"I was a little bit hesitant maybe at the beginning. It was a little bit sore but I was moving well at the end, so that was very positive."

Murray makes no mistake

Murray beat Querrey for the seventh time in eight meetings

Querrey was the man who upset then world number one Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last summer, but Murray made sure he did not fall victim to another shock after the Serb's surprise defeat by Denis Istomin on Thursday.

With six-time champion Djokovic out, Murray is a clear favourite among many observers to finally land the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Querrey gave the Scot plenty to think about in the early stages of their third-round match, attacking the net and hurrying the top seed, but a first-serve percentage of just 57% was not enough to keep Murray at bay.

The American missed a fleeting chance with a break point in game eight and Murray immediately took advantage, getting the break himself in the next game with a beautiful lob.

He took a firm grip on the match with a run of six out of seven games, easing through the second set with two more breaks.

Murray punched away a winner to break at the start of the third set but there was a flurry of resistance as Querrey reeled off three straight games to lead 3-2.

There was no sustained comeback, however, as Murray once again turned up the pressure with his return of serve to break for a fifth time on his way to a comprehensive victory.

"Sam, especially in the first set, was hitting a huge ball," added Murray.

"There was a key moment at 3-4 when I saved a break point and then managed to break the next game and had the momentum after that."

Wawrinka through in tough section

Wawrinka battled past Troicki on Rod Laver Arena

Murray will start as a strong favourite against Zverev, but there is plenty of danger lurking on the Scot's side of the draw.

Former winner Stan Wawrinka, the US Open champion, is through to the last 16 after a 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6 (9-7) win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.

The Swiss, a potential semi-final opponent for Murray, will play Andreas Seppi next after the Italian beat Belgian Steve Darcis 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-2).

Should Murray get past Zverev on Saturday he could face a daunting quarter-final against four-time champion Federer, seventh seed Berdych or fifth seed Kei Nishikori, with Slovakia's Lukas Lacko the outsider in that section.