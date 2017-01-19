BBC Sport - Australia Open: Johanna Konta looks ahead to Caroline Wozniacki meeting
Konta 'looking forward' to Wozniacki tie
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Johanna Konta looks ahead to her Australian Open third-round match with Caroline Wozniacki after the ninth seed beat 19-year-old Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3 6-2.
READ MORE: Konta wins but Watson and Edmund lose
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired