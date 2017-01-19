Australian Open 2017: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares lose doubles opener

Murray and Soares were the defending champions and second seeds at the Australian Open

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan

Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares have been knocked out in the men's doubles first round by Sam Querrey and Donald Young.

The defending champions and second seeds lost 6-3 7-6 (7-5) in one hour and 12 minutes on Thursday.

American pair Querrey and Young will face Russians Karen Khachanov and Andrey Kuznetsov in the second round.

Querrey also plays world number one Andy Murray in the men's singles third round on Friday.