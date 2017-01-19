Australian Open 2017: Johanna Konta reaches third round

Konta reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last year

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website.

Johanna Konta became the third British player to reach the third round of the Australian Open with an assured 6-3 6-2 victory over Japan's Naomi Osaka.

The 25-year-old ninth seed produced a confident all-round display to see off the promising 19-year-old.

She follows Andy Murray and Dan Evans in making the last 32 and could be joined there by Heather Watson, who plays Jennifer Brady on Thursday.

But Kyle Edmund was beaten 6-2 6-4 6-2 by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

The British number two produced an impressive victory to reach the second round but was unable to maintain that form against the 30th seed.

Edmund, 22, made too many errors and could not match the power and accuracy of his opponent's serve, as he lost in an hour and 46 minutes.

Clinical win for in-form Konta

Konta, who will face either Caroline Wozniacki or Donna Vekic next, faced an opponent rated one of the most talented players in the women's game.

The big-serving Osaka, ranked 48th, had a chance to break Konta in the eighth game but missed a forehand and then looked on helplessly as the Briton fired down two aces to hold serve.

Konta took advantage of her opponent's loss of focus to break to love and then served out the opening set in clinical fashion.

The Briton dominated the second set to secure her 10th win of 2017.

"I love playing on these amazing courts and I'm looking forward to staying here as long as possible," she said.

Analysis - Konta a serious contender

Former Fed Cup coach Judy Murray on Radio 5 live sports extra

Johanna Konta is looking every bit the contender. She has one of the best serves in the women's game, moves well, defends much better and plays well off both sides.

She looks confident, determined and focused. She has a strong team in her corner and is in a very good position to go very far in this competition.

Inspired to play tennis? Find out how to get into tennis in our special guide.

Edmund outclassed by Carreno Busta

Edmund recorded six double faults and failed to take any of his six break-point opportunities

Edmund started by winning the first game of the match on serve but proceeded to lose the next five.

At 5-2 the 22-year-old called the trainer for treatment on his left foot, but it did not affect the momentum of the match as he netted a forehand on set point in the next game.

Edmund had his first break point in the second game of the second set, but failed to take it, and then he double-faulted to hand Carreno Busta a break in the seventh game.

Edmund had a couple of chances to level the set in the 10th game, but Carreno Busta produced two big serves and eventually took the set after surviving two further break points.

Two unforced errors and a double fault handed the Spaniard a break in the fifth game of the third set and the contest was effectively over when Carreno Busta got a second break two games later.