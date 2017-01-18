Australian Open 2017: Andy Murray through after Dan Evans stuns Marin Cilic

Dan Evans was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open in 2016

Britain's Dan Evans stunned seventh seed Marin Cilic at the Australian Open as compatriot Andy Murray also progressed to the third round.

World number one Murray, 29, was a convincing 6-3 6-0 6-2 winner against 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev.

Evans earlier fought back to win 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 and cause a major upset against former US Open champion Cilic.

It is the second time the 26-year-old British number three has beaten a player ranked in the world's top 10.

Murray will face American world number 32 Sam Querrey in the third round, while Evans will take on Australian 27th seed Bernard Tomic.

Injury scare for Murray

Murray said his ankle injury was "not too serious"

It took Murray just 63 minutes to race into a two-set lead against Rublev, who was making only his second Grand Slam appearance.

But there were concerns for the Scot at 1-1 in the third set when he rolled his right ankle and cried out in pain as he fell to the floor.

A tournament doctor came out to check on Murray, who expressed his discomfort towards coach Ivan Lendl in the players' box.

But he was soon moving more freely, although still with the occasional grimace, to wrap up the match and stay in contention for his first Australian Open title.

"It's just a little sore. It's not too serious," he said.

"I definitely rolled it a bit and I'm sure I'll get some ice on it. I was moving OK. I can put weight on.

"Sam Querrey in the next round will be a tough one. He's got a big game, a big serve and takes chances with his forehand."

Evans secures biggest win

Birmingham's Evans had earlier required the third of three match points to finish off the seventh seed on his own serve.

"To come through in the last match point was pleasing for me," he said.

"I struggled with the shade on the court and his pace on the ball was coming through pretty quick, but when the sun went down I got into the match."

It is the fourth time Evans has progressed to the last 32 of a Grand Slam - he reached the third round of the US Open in 2013 and 2016, and at Wimbledon in 2016.

He struggled with an eye problem early in Wednesday's match and lost his composure as Cilic breezed through the first set in 31 minutes.

However, the Briton grew more confident, frustrating the 2014 US Open champion and forcing him to make a slew of errors.

The final two sets were a tussle, with service breaks from both players, but Evans held his nerve to win.

Analysis

Russell Fuller, BBC tennis correspondent

This was the most impressive scalp of Dan Evans' career - and there is a growing shortlist from which to choose.

The 26-year-old has reached the third round in each of the last three Grand Slams and is likely to feature in the world's top 50 for the first time as a result.

He took a while to get used to the power of Cilic's ground strokes but once he had won the second set from a break down, he was simply the best player on the court.

There was no drama in Andy Murray's rapid victory over Andrey Rublev - until he turned his right ankle in that fall.

As animated as ever, he told his support team as the match resumed that "it's not good news", although he continued to move well and the prognosis seems positive.

Watson and Broady out of doubles

Compatriots Heather Watson and Naomi Broady were knocked out of the women's doubles in the first round, losing 7-5 2-6 7-6 (7-5) to Italy's Karin Knapp and Luxembourg's Mandy Minella.

Watson is in second-round singles action on Thursday against American Jennifer Brady.

British number one Johanna Konta takes on Japan's Naomi Osaka at 00:00 GMT, and compatriot Kyle Edmund plays Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Like Konta, world number 46 Edmund is first on court, with Watson to follow at approximately 01:30 GMT.