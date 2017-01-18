Andy Murray column on Dan Evans, injury worries and inspiring the next generation

Dan Evans celebrates his win over seventh seed Marin Cilic in the second round of the Australian Open. He fought back to beat the former US Open champion 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3

2017 Australian Open Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 16-29 January Coverage: Live radio and text commentary of every Andy Murray match on BBC Radio, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. Watch highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

I'm really happy and excited for Dan Evans, who is getting closer and closer to the top of the game.

I've known him a long time. I first met him when we played a Davis Cup tie probably nine, 10 years ago. You spend a week together in the build-up and since then I've seen him a lot at various events.

He used to have a reputation of maybe not working that hard but every time I have been on the court with him, he has been fantastic.

He's a natural competitor. Once you get him on the match court, he always tries his best and gives his best effort and I really respect that.

Away from the court, he's a pretty relaxed guy. He doesn't take himself too seriously and he likes to have a good time, but when he's playing, he's focused. He's a very talented player.

I haven't spoken to him loads about his tennis. He has a team around him that is doing such a fantastic job.

If he keeps doing what he's doing, who knows where he could end up? It's exciting to see how good he is going to be. We still don't know what his limit is.

'We want to inspire kids to pick up a racquet'

It's a really promising time to be part of British tennis. A number of players are close to the top of their game and that's really good.

I definitely think that having a number of different players, with different personalities and backgrounds and playing styles, is really positive. I hope it keeps going that way.

A lot of kids might watch tennis and hate watching me. But some might love watching Johanna Konta, or Dan, or Kyle Edmund or Heather Watson.

The more choice there is, the more role models people have to look up to and that is a really positive thing.

'I was worried about my ankle'

There was some worry for Murray when he went over on his ankle during his three-set win over Andrey Rublev

There was a moment of panic when I went over on my ankle during my match against Andrey Rublev. You don't know how bad it is until you get up and you're also a bit shocked about going over.

Once I got up and started moving around, it was still a bit concerning because it was sore. I'm walking around on it fine now - it's sore, but it's OK.

For now, it's all about icing it and keeping it elevated. I had an ice bath after the game and I'll be keeping it cool for the next few days. It's all good.

'I know how teenager Rublev felt'

Facing Rublev did give me a few flashbacks to when I was first starting out.

I played Rafael Nadal when I was 19 at the 2007 Australian Open. Going out for the first time against one of the top players does influence the way you play.

I expected Rublev to come out going for his shots, because he had nothing to lose. He got off to a pretty quick start but once I settled down, I played some good stuff. He's a good player though and definitely one to watch in the future.