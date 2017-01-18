Australian Open 2017: Kei Nishikori beats Jeremy Chardy to make last 32

Kei Nishikori
Nishikori makes the third round of the Australian Open for the seventh successive year
Australian Open 2017
Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan
Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website.

Fifth seed Kei Nishikori made short work of France's Jeremy Chardy to make the Australian Open third round.

The 27-year-old from Japan, who has reached the quarter-finals in the past two years, came through 6-3 6-4 6-3 in two hours six minutes.

Nishikori was taken to five sets by Russian Andrey Kuznetsov in his opening match and is seeded to meet top seed Andy Murray in the last eight.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saw off Dusan Lajovic, also in straight sets.

"I played much better than I did in the first round," said. Nishikori, who will play either Slovak qualifier Lukas Lacko or Israeli Dudi Sela next.

