Australian Open 2017: Venus Williams reaches third round

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan

Venus Williams reached the Australian Open third round for a 13th time with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele in Melbourne.

The American, who played her first Australian Open in 1998 and is the oldest woman in the singles draw at 36, wrapped up the match in 83 minutes.

Williams will next play either China's Duan Yingying or fellow American Varvara Lepchenko.

"I played an opponent who didn't make it easy. It was a battle," she said.

Williams is playing her 17th Australian Open, but has never won the title. Her best run was to the final in 2003, when she lost to her younger sister, Serena.