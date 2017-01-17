Australian Open 2017: Johanna Konta beats Kirsten Flipkens

Konta reached the semi-finals last year and went on to reach the top 10

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Daily live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text on selected matches on the BBC Sport website; TV highlights on BBC Two and online from 21 January.

British number one Johanna Konta started her Australian Open campaign with an assured 7-5 6-2 first-round win over Kirsten Flipkens in Melbourne.

Ninth-seeded Konta, who won last week's tournament in Sydney, coped with heat rising to 35C before beating the Belgian in 96 minutes.

The 25-year-old will face either Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand or Naomi Osaka of Japan in the second round.

Fellow Britons Heather Watson, Naomi Broady and Kyle Edmund play later.

They will be seeking to join Konta, Andy Murray and Dan Evans in reaching the second round.

Last year Konta became the first British woman to reach an Australian Open semi-final since Sue Barker in 1977, and the first to reach the last four at any Grand Slam since Jo Durie at the 1983 US Open.

Flipkens, ranked 70 in the world, started well but Konta, the WTA's most improved player in 2016, soon demonstrated why she is a serious contender to win her first Grand Slam title.

She had a chance to serve for the opening set at 5-4 but Flipkens put the Briton's usually consistent serve under pressure and broke back.

Konta responded by breaking Flipkens again and then held her serve to love to take the opening set after 51 minutes.

The Briton dominated the second set, securing two breaks of serve, and wrapped up victory in impressive style.

"It was incredibly tricky. She has the kind of game that can trouble any player," said Konta.

"I tried to play myself in to the match and I'm happy to be through. A lot has happened in the last year and I'm just enjoying playing and trying to get better every day."