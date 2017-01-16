Australian Open 2017: Fourth seed Simona Halep loses to American Shelby Rogers

American Shelby Rogers is ranked 52nd in the world

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne Dates: 16-29 Jan

World number four Simona Halep was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open in straight sets by American Shelby Rogers on Monday.

The Romanian lost 6-3 6-1 to the 24-year-old, ranked 48 places below her.

Rogers, beaten in the first round in her only previous Australian Open appearance in 2015, saw off the 25-year-old in one hour and 15 minutes.

It is the second successive year Halep, who called for medical attention, has lost in the first round in Melbourne.

"There are no easy matches at this level and some are definitely tougher than others," said Rogers. "But I'm happy to get through and will take some confidence from what I was doing."

Rogers will face the winner of the match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Germany's Annika Beck in round two.

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza overcame some shaky moments in her first-round clash to beat New Zealand's Marina Erakovic 7-5 6-4.

The Spaniard fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set before advancing to the second round where she will meet American Samantha Crawford.