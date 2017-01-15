BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Johanna Konta 'happy' before Kirsten Flipkens challenge
In-form Konta 'happy' before Australian Open
- From the section Tennis
British number one Johanna Konta is "happy" with her early-season form before the Sydney-born 25-year-old plays Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens in Australian Open first round.
