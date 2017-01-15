Australian Open: Andy Murray among those in action on day one in Melbourne

Andy Murray has won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic Games gold medals

Australian Open 2017 Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne. Dates: 16-29 Jan Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra plus TV highlights on BBC Two from 21 Jan; live text on selected matches on BBC Sport website. Play begins at 00:00 GMT

World number one Andy Murray begins his Australian Open campaign on Monday with a match against world number 95 Illya Marchenko of Ukraine.

Defending women's champion Angelique Kerber and four-time men's winner Roger Federer are also in action on day one of the tournament in Melbourne.

British number two Dan Evans, beaten in his first ATP Tour final on Saturday, plays Facundo Bagnis of Argentina.

Britain's Aljaz Bedene faces Victor Estrella Burgos of Dominican Republic.

Play starts from 00:00 GMT, with Murray third on court at the Rod Laver Arena.

Murray, who won last year's Wimbledon and Olympic Games on his way to becoming world number one, has lost in five Australian Open finals, including in 2016 when he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

"I obviously feel pretty confident after the way the last season finished," said Murray. "I love it here. I love the conditions and have played really well over the years. I just haven't managed to get over the final hurdle.

"I'm in a decent position to do it. I have a chance to win."

Serb Djokovic begins his 2017 campaign on Tuesday versus Fernando Verdasco of Spain, while America's Serena Williams, aiming to win a record-breaking seventh women's singles title faces Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

A number of British players also have to wait until Tuesday for their first-round matches.

Britain's women's number one Johanna Konta, seeded ninth, is first up on Margaret Court Arena at 00:00 GMT where she faces Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium while unseeded Heather Watson will take on Australia's 18th seed Samantha Stosur.

Naomi Broady is also in action on Tuesday against Australia's Daria Gavrilova, the 22nd seed, with Kyle Edmund involved in men's singles action against Santiago Giraldo of Colombia.