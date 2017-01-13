BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Novak Djokovic plays wheelchair tennis
Djokovic struggles at wheelchair tennis
- From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic plays wheelchair tennis against Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott during a charity event ahead of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne.
READ MORE: Australian Open 2017 - BBC TV, radio and online coverage times
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired