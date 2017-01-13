BBC Sport - Australian Open 2017: Novak Djokovic plays wheelchair tennis

Djokovic struggles at wheelchair tennis

  • From the section Tennis

Novak Djokovic plays wheelchair tennis against Paralympic champion Dylan Alcott during a charity event ahead of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne.

READ MORE: Australian Open 2017 - BBC TV, radio and online coverage times

Top videos

Video

Djokovic struggles at wheelchair tennis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'It's for you' - Mourinho answers reporter's phone

Video

Mourinho & Klopp on Man Utd v Liverpool

Video

Zlatan is a joker - Pogba

Video

NBA highlights: Denver thrash Indiana in London

Video

Ten great plays from this week's BBL

Video

Man Utd fan Bisping backs them against Liverpool

Video

Will champion DeGale step out of the shadows?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses

Video

Welsh amputee surfer targets Paralympics

  • From the section Wales
Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Video

Aaron Rodgers' top 10 plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired