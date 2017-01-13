Calum Puttergill: Australian tennis player banned for bets on matches

Calum Puttergill is ranked 1,207th in men's singles and 891st in men's doubles

Australian tennis player Calum Puttergill has been banned for six months - three of which are suspended - after placing 291 bets on matches.

Puttergill, 1,207th in the rankings, has also been fined $5,000 (£4,115) and will pay a similar fine if he commits another offence before 11 July.

The matches took place between May 2012 and November 2014, but the 23-year-old was not playing in any of them.

An investigation found Puttergill used two online accounts to place the bets.