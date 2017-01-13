Calum Puttergill: Australian tennis player banned for bets on matches
-
- From the section Tennis
Australian tennis player Calum Puttergill has been banned for six months - three of which are suspended - after placing 291 bets on matches.
Puttergill, 1,207th in the rankings, has also been fined $5,000 (£4,115) and will pay a similar fine if he commits another offence before 11 July.
The matches took place between May 2012 and November 2014, but the 23-year-old was not playing in any of them.
An investigation found Puttergill used two online accounts to place the bets.