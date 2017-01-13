BBC Sport - Johanna Konta 'overwhelmed' by Sydney title win

Konta 'overwhelmed' with Sydney title win

  • From the section Tennis

British number one Johanna Konta says she is "overwhelmed" by winning the Sydney International on Friday with an impressive 6-4 6-2 victory over Agnieszka Radwanska in Australia.

READ MORE: Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win Sydney International

Top videos

Video

Konta 'overwhelmed' with Sydney title win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Will champion DeGale step out of the shadows?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Conte 'knows nothing about Costa bid'

Video

Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Kane

Video

West Brom will not sell Berahino to 'suit him'

Video

Costa wants China move? Good luck to him!

Video

Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses

Video

Arsenal dominated second half - Wenger

Video

Osi's prediction excuse: 'The Russians hacked my brain'

Video

I want to win like Messi & Federer - O'Sullivan

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Palace players are failing - Allardyce

Video

Leicester's performance was good - Ranieri

Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired