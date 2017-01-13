BBC Sport - Johanna Konta 'overwhelmed' by Sydney title win
Konta 'overwhelmed' with Sydney title win
- From the section Tennis
British number one Johanna Konta says she is "overwhelmed" by winning the Sydney International on Friday with an impressive 6-4 6-2 victory over Agnieszka Radwanska in Australia.
READ MORE: Johanna Konta beats Agnieszka Radwanska to win Sydney International
