Dan Evans reaches maiden final in Sydney after beating Andrey Kuznetsov
Briton Dan Evans reached his first ATP Tour final with a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over Andrey Kuznetsov in the semi-finals of the Sydney International in Australia.
Evans, 26, started strongly against the 25-year-old Russian and won the opening set in 30 minutes before being pegged back.
The world number 67 broke serve early in the decider and held on to beat a player ranked 19 places above him.
He will now face Luxembourg's Gilles Muller at 08:30 GMT on Saturday.
In the men's doubles, Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares also secured a place in the final with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) win over Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.
They will play Dutch duo Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middlekoop at 05:00 on Saturday.
Britain has already enjoyed success at the event with Johanna Konta winning the women's final after impressively beating Agnieszka Radwanska.
Evans, who is already guaranteed to climb to a new career-high ranking just outside the top 50, said: "It was a good match. I feel pretty tired to be honest but I might not get this opportunity in a final for a while.
"It's great that Jo won. Hopefully Jamie wins, and hopefully I do."