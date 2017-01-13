Dan Evans reaches maiden final in Sydney after beating Andrey Kuznetsov

Dan Evans previously reached a semi-final in Zagreb in 2014

Briton Dan Evans reached his first ATP Tour final with a 6-2 3-6 6-3 win over Andrey Kuznetsov in the semi-finals of the Sydney International in Australia.

Evans, 26, started strongly against the 25-year-old Russian and won the opening set in 30 minutes before being pegged back.

The world number 67 broke serve early in the decider and held on to beat a player ranked 19 places above him.

He will now face Luxembourg's Gilles Muller at 08:30 GMT on Saturday.

In the men's doubles, Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares also secured a place in the final with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) win over Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

They will play Dutch duo Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middlekoop at 05:00 on Saturday.

Britain has already enjoyed success at the event with Johanna Konta winning the women's final after impressively beating Agnieszka Radwanska.

Evans, who is already guaranteed to climb to a new career-high ranking just outside the top 50, said: "It was a good match. I feel pretty tired to be honest but I might not get this opportunity in a final for a while.

"It's great that Jo won. Hopefully Jamie wins, and hopefully I do."