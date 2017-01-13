Australian Open 2017: Andy Murray to play Ilya Marchenko in first round

Andy Murray could face Roger Federer in the final eight
Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play Ukraine's Ilya Marchenko in the Australian Open first round.

Murray, who is also the top seed, was drawn in the same quarter as Roger Federer - meaning the pair could square off in the last eight.

The Scot is chasing a fourth grand slam title of his career and his first in Melbourne, where he has reached the final five times.

Britain's Johanna Konta will face Kirsten Flipkens from Belgium.

